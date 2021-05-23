ATLANTIC OCEAN (May 23, 2021) Sailors aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Roosevelt (DDG 80) play bingo on the mess decks, May 23, 2021. Roosevelt is participating in At-Sea Demo/Formidable Shield, conducted by Naval Striking and Support Forces NATO on behalf of U.S. Sixth Fleet, is a live-fire integrated air and missile defense (IAMD) exercise that improves Allied interoperability using NATO command and control reporting structures. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Andrea Rumple)
|Date Taken:
|05.23.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.24.2021 04:24
|Photo ID:
|6659728
|VIRIN:
|210523-N-CJ510-0211
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|2.17 MB
|Location:
|ATLANTIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
