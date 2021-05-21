U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Jordan G. Kahn, incoming 13th Fighter Squadron commander, right, assumes command of the 13th FS during a change of command ceremony at Misawa Air Base, Japan, May 21, 2021. Kahn graduated and received his commission from the U.S. Air Force academy in May, 2007. Prior to his current position, Kahn was an Air Force Legislative Fellow in Washington, D.C., with positions at the Department of Homeland Security and in the United States Senate. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman First Class Leon Redfern)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.21.2021 Date Posted: 05.24.2021 01:06 Photo ID: 6659548 VIRIN: 210521-F-MI946-1084 Resolution: 5669x4049 Size: 5.08 MB Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP Web Views: 3 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 13th Fighter Squadron Change of Command [Image 3 of 3], by SSgt Grace Nichols, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.