    13th Fighter Squadron Change of Command

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    05.21.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Grace Nichols 

    35th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Jordan G. Kahn, incoming 13th Fighter Squadron commander, right, assumes command of the 13th FS during a change of command ceremony at Misawa Air Base, Japan, May 21, 2021. Kahn graduated and received his commission from the U.S. Air Force academy in May, 2007. Prior to his current position, Kahn was an Air Force Legislative Fellow in Washington, D.C., with positions at the Department of Homeland Security and in the United States Senate. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman First Class Leon Redfern)

    This work, 13th Fighter Squadron Change of Command [Image 3 of 3], by SSgt Grace Nichols, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

