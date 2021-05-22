PACIFIC OCEAN (May 22, 2021) – U.S. Navy Seaman Trinity Gotcher, from North Port, Fla., pulls a phone-and-distance line aboard the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) during a replenishment-at-sea, May 22, 2021. The Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Caleb Foote)
|Date Taken:
|05.22.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.24.2021 00:36
|Photo ID:
|6659534
|VIRIN:
|210522-N-RO855-1168
|Resolution:
|5334x2768
|Size:
|1.01 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) [Image 6 of 6], by SN Caleb Foote, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
