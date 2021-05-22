PACIFIC OCEAN (May 22, 2021) – U.S. Navy Seaman Trinity Gotcher, from North Port, Fla., pulls a phone-and-distance line aboard the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) during a replenishment-at-sea, May 22, 2021. The Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Caleb Foote)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.22.2021 Date Posted: 05.24.2021 00:36 Photo ID: 6659534 VIRIN: 210522-N-RO855-1168 Resolution: 5334x2768 Size: 1.01 MB Location: US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) [Image 6 of 6], by SN Caleb Foote, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.