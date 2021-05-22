210522-N-RO855-1213



PACIFIC OCEAN (May 22, 2021) – U.S. Navy Seaman Minson Octavius, from Atlanta, signals the fleet replenishment oiler USNS Richard Byrd (T-AKE 4) using a signal paddle during a replenishment-at-sea aboard the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), May 22, 2021. The Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Caleb Foote)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.22.2021 Date Posted: 05.24.2021 00:36 Photo ID: 6659532 VIRIN: 210522-N-RO855-1213 Resolution: 3967x3023 Size: 1.12 MB Location: US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) [Image 6 of 6], by SN Caleb Foote, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.