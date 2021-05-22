Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) [Image 2 of 6]

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)

    UNITED STATES

    05.22.2021

    Photo by Seaman Caleb Foote 

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)     

    PACIFIC OCEAN (May 22, 2021) – U.S. Navy Seaman Minson Octavius, from Atlanta, holds a signal paddle aboard the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) during a replenishment-at-sea, May 22, 2021. The Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Caleb Foote)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.22.2021
    Date Posted: 05.24.2021 00:36
    Photo ID: 6659530
    VIRIN: 210522-N-RO855-1163
    Resolution: 4328x2876
    Size: 1.18 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) [Image 6 of 6], by SN Caleb Foote, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)
    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)
    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)
    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)
    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)
    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USS Theodore Roosevelt
    CVN 71
    Aircraft Carrier
    Pacific Fleet

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT