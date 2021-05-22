PACIFIC OCEAN (May 22, 2021) – U.S. Navy Seaman Minson Octavius, from Atlanta, holds a signal paddle aboard the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) during a replenishment-at-sea, May 22, 2021. The Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Caleb Foote)

