PACIFIC OCEAN (May 18, 2021) Boatswain’s Mate 2nd Class Nathaniel Frith, from Columbus, Ga., guides a Landing Craft, Air Cushion (LCAC), attached to Assault Craft Unit (ACU) 5, into the well deck of amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2), May 18. Sailors and Marines of the Essex Amphibious Ready Group (ARG) and the 11th MEU are underway conducting integrated training off the coast of southern California. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Brett McMinoway)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.18.2021 Date Posted: 05.23.2021 22:52 Photo ID: 6659433 VIRIN: 210518-N-EB193-1085 Resolution: 3844x2746 Size: 840.25 KB Location: PACIFIC OCEAN Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS ESSEX Underway Operations [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 Brett McMinoway, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.