    Early Morning PT - Pictorial Image

    JAPAN

    05.21.2021

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Hugo Delgado 

    AFN Okinawa

    Lance Cpl. Elton Taylor, American Forces Network Okinawa broadcaster, watches the sunrise before physical training May 21, 2021, Okinawa, Japan. Lance Cpl. Taylor is part of the Radio/Production team at AFN where he spreads command information and entertainment throughout the Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Hugo Delgado)

    Date Taken: 05.21.2021
    Date Posted: 05.23.2021 19:44
    Location: JP
