Lance Cpl. Elton Taylor, American Forces Network Okinawa broadcaster, prepares to set up the TriCaster, a system used to conduct video livestreams Apr. 14, 2021, Okinawa, Japan. Lance Cpl. Taylor is part of the Radio/Production team at AFN where he spreads command information and entertainment throughout the Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Hugo Delgado)
|Date Taken:
|04.14.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.23.2021 19:44
|Photo ID:
|6659319
|VIRIN:
|210524-F-JP644-664
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|19.68 MB
|Location:
|JP
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, TriCaster Prep - Portrait Image, by TSgt Hugo Delgado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT