Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    TriCaster Prep - Portrait Image

    TriCaster Prep - Portrait Image

    JAPAN

    04.14.2021

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Hugo Delgado 

    AFN Okinawa

    Lance Cpl. Elton Taylor, American Forces Network Okinawa broadcaster, prepares to set up the TriCaster, a system used to conduct video livestreams Apr. 14, 2021, Okinawa, Japan. Lance Cpl. Taylor is part of the Radio/Production team at AFN where he spreads command information and entertainment throughout the Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Hugo Delgado)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.14.2021
    Date Posted: 05.23.2021 19:44
    Photo ID: 6659319
    VIRIN: 210524-F-JP644-664
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 19.68 MB
    Location: JP
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, TriCaster Prep - Portrait Image, by TSgt Hugo Delgado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    3N0X6

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT