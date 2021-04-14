TriCaster Prep - Portrait Image

Lance Cpl. Elton Taylor, American Forces Network Okinawa broadcaster, prepares to set up the TriCaster, a system used to conduct video livestreams Apr. 14, 2021, Okinawa, Japan. Lance Cpl. Taylor is part of the Radio/Production team at AFN where he spreads command information and entertainment throughout the Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Hugo Delgado)

