Spc. Nicole Ruiz-Rivera, a U.S. Army Reserve Soldier from the 1st Mission Support Command, handles an M68 Claymore Mine Practice Kit at the Expert Soldier Badge patrol event during the 2021 U.S. Army Reserve Best Warrior/Best Squad Competition at Fort McCoy, Wis., May 23. Approximately 80 Soldiers from across the nation travelled to Fort McCoy to compete in the annually-recurring event running May 19-28. It brings in the best Soldiers and squads from across the U.S. Army Reserve to earn the title of “Best Warrior” and “Best Squad” among their peers. Competitors are evaluated on their individual and teamwork abilities to adapt and overcome challenging scenarios and battle-focused events, which test their technical and tactical abilities under stress and extreme fatigue. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Staff Sgt. Christopher Hernandez/Released)
|Date Taken:
|05.23.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.23.2021 17:41
|Photo ID:
|6659211
|VIRIN:
|210523-A-JG268-003
|Resolution:
|2999x1999
|Size:
|4.72 MB
|Location:
|FORT MCCOY, WI, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 2021 U.S. Army Reserve Best Warrior Competition – Expert Soldier Badge, Patrol [Image 5 of 5], by SSG Christopher Hernandez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
