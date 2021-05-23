Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2021 U.S. Army Reserve Best Warrior Competition – Expert Soldier Badge, Patrol [Image 1 of 5]

    2021 U.S. Army Reserve Best Warrior Competition – Expert Soldier Badge, Patrol

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    05.23.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Christopher Hernandez 

    Exercise News Day

    Sgt. Logan Duvall, a U.S. Army Reserve Soldier from the 79th Theater Sustainment Command, applies camouflage paint at the Expert Soldier Badge patrol event during the 2021 U.S. Army Reserve Best Warrior/Best Squad Competition at Fort McCoy, Wis., May 23. Approximately 80 Soldiers from across the nation travelled to Fort McCoy to compete in the annually-recurring event running May 19-28. It brings in the best Soldiers and squads from across the U.S. Army Reserve to earn the title of “Best Warrior” and “Best Squad” among their peers. Competitors are evaluated on their individual and teamwork abilities to adapt and overcome challenging scenarios and battle-focused events, which test their technical and tactical abilities under stress and extreme fatigue. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Staff Sgt. Christopher Hernandez/Released)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2021 U.S. Army Reserve Best Warrior Competition – Expert Soldier Badge, Patrol [Image 5 of 5], by SSG Christopher Hernandez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Best Warrior Competition
    Army Reserve
    competition
    ESB
    BWC
    Expert Soldier Badge

