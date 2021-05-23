USS San Diego returns to San Diego

210523-N-ML755-1063 SAN DIEGO (May 23, 2021) Amphibious transport dock ship USS San Diego (LPD 22) returns to homeport of Naval Base San Diego. San Diego, a part of the Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group returned to Naval Base San Diego May 23 after a deployment to U.S. 3rd, 5th, 6th and 7th Fleets where they served as a crisis-response force for combatant commanders in the Africa, Central and Indo-Pacific Commands. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Matthew F. Jackson)

