210523-N-ML755-1063 SAN DIEGO (May 23, 2021) Amphibious transport dock ship USS San Diego (LPD 22) returns to homeport of Naval Base San Diego. San Diego, a part of the Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group returned to Naval Base San Diego May 23 after a deployment to U.S. 3rd, 5th, 6th and 7th Fleets where they served as a crisis-response force for combatant commanders in the Africa, Central and Indo-Pacific Commands. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Matthew F. Jackson)
|Date Taken:
|05.23.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.23.2021 18:22
|Photo ID:
|6659197
|VIRIN:
|210523-N-ML755-1063
|Resolution:
|4967x3548
|Size:
|989.27 KB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS San Diego returns to San Diego, by PO3 Matthew Jackson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
