    Rear Admiral Gordon Pai'ea Chung-Hoon Infographic

    Rear Admiral Gordon Pai'ea Chung-Hoon Infographic

    SPOKANE, WA, UNITED STATES

    05.23.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Jason Abrams 

    Navy Reserve - Navy Public Affairs Support Element West

    Infographic for Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month. The Navy Reserve celebrates the contributions of Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders in the Navy during the month of May for Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month 2021. (U.S. Navy graphic illustration by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jason Abrams).

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.23.2021
    Date Posted: 05.23.2021 17:26
    Photo ID: 6659193
    VIRIN: 210523-N-EQ038-0001
    Resolution: 3300x5100
    Size: 2.74 MB
    Location: SPOKANE, WA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Rear Admiral Gordon Pai'ea Chung-Hoon Infographic, by PO1 Jason Abrams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Asian & Pacific Islander Month
    AAPI
    Asian American & Pacific Islander Heritage Month
    infographic
    NR NPASE WEST
    NRNPASE-W

