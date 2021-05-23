Susan Ahn Cuddy - Asian American Trailblazer

210523-N-DM338-014 San Diego (May 22, 2021) Infographic highlighting the accomplishments of Lt. Susan Ahn Cuddy. The Navy Reserve celebrates the contributions of Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders in the Navy during the month of May for Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month 2021. (U.S. Navy Graphic By Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Nicholas Groesch)

