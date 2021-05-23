Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Susan Ahn Cuddy - Asian American Trailblazer

    Susan Ahn Cuddy - Asian American Trailblazer

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    05.23.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Nicholas Groesch 

    Navy Reserve - Navy Public Affairs Support Element West

    210523-N-DM338-014 San Diego (May 22, 2021) Infographic highlighting the accomplishments of Lt. Susan Ahn Cuddy. The Navy Reserve celebrates the contributions of Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders in the Navy during the month of May for Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month 2021. (U.S. Navy Graphic By Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Nicholas Groesch)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.23.2021
    Date Posted: 05.23.2021 16:48
    Photo ID: 6659100
    VIRIN: 210523-N-DM338-014
    Resolution: 2550x3300
    Size: 2.54 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Susan Ahn Cuddy - Asian American Trailblazer, by PO2 Nicholas Groesch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Asian American
    Asian & Pacific Islander Month
    AAPI
    Asian American & Pacific Islander Heritage Month
    infographic
    NRNPASE-W

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT