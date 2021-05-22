210522-N-UM222-0001 ARLINGTON, VA (May 23, 2021) A graphic celebrating Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month. The Navy Reserve celebrates the contributions of Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders in the Navy during the month of May for Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month 2021. (U.S. Navy graphic by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jasmine Suarez)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.22.2021 Date Posted: 05.23.2021 16:38 Photo ID: 6659097 VIRIN: 210522-N-UM222-0001 Resolution: 792x1224 Size: 611.68 KB Location: ARLINGTON, VA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month graphic, by PO3 Jasmine Suarez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.