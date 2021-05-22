210522-N-UM222-0001 ARLINGTON, VA (May 23, 2021) A graphic celebrating Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month. The Navy Reserve celebrates the contributions of Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders in the Navy during the month of May for Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month 2021. (U.S. Navy graphic by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jasmine Suarez)
|Date Taken:
|05.22.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.23.2021 16:38
|Photo ID:
|6659097
|VIRIN:
|210522-N-UM222-0001
|Resolution:
|792x1224
|Size:
|611.68 KB
|Location:
|ARLINGTON, VA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month graphic, by PO3 Jasmine Suarez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT