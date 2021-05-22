Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month graphic

    Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month graphic

    ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES

    05.22.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Jasmine Suarez 

    Navy Reserve - Navy Public Affairs Support Element West

    210522-N-UM222-0001 ARLINGTON, VA (May 23, 2021) A graphic celebrating Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month. The Navy Reserve celebrates the contributions of Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders in the Navy during the month of May for Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month 2021. (U.S. Navy graphic by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jasmine Suarez)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.22.2021
    Date Posted: 05.23.2021 16:38
    Photo ID: 6659097
    VIRIN: 210522-N-UM222-0001
    Resolution: 792x1224
    Size: 611.68 KB
    Location: ARLINGTON, VA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month graphic, by PO3 Jasmine Suarez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Navy
    Chinfo
    NRNPASE-W
    VCI
    AAPI Heritage Month
    Vice Chinfo

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT