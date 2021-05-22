Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    PRNG fights fires in Gurabo and Cayey [Image 8 of 17]

    PRNG fights fires in Gurabo and Cayey

    GURABO, PUERTO RICO

    05.22.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Marimar Rivera Medina 

    113th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    The leadership of the Puerto Rico Army National Guard discusses the operations with fire Lt. Joel Figueroa at Gurabo, Puerto Rico, May 22, 2021. The Governor of Puerto Rico, Pedro Pierluisi, activated the National Guard in support of the Puerto Rico Fire Department to fight fires in the municipalities of Gurabo and Cayey to protect residents' health, well-being, and property. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Marimar Rivera Medina)

