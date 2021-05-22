PRNG fights fires in Gurabo and Cayey

Sgt. Sully Ortiz left, and Pv2 Omar Lozano recover the fuel tanker's hose at Gurabo, Puerto Rico, May 22, 2021. The Governor of Puerto Rico, Pedro Pierluisi, activated the National Guard in support of the Puerto Rico Fire Department to fight fires in the municipalities of Gurabo and Cayey to protect residents' health, well-being, and property. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Marimar Rivera Medina)

