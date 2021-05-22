Underway in the Atlantic Ocean, West of Lisbon, on May 22, 2021. Steadfast Defender 2021 is a defensive exercise based on an Article 5 scenario which is designed to deter aggression and respond to crisis if necessary. Petty Officer Spanish Navy Laura Pons Miles/Released. NATO's Steadfast Defender 2021's Maritime Live Exercise is taking place from 20-30 May, 2021 in the vicinity of Lisbon, Portugal.
|Date Taken:
|05.22.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.23.2021 07:21
|Photo ID:
|6658797
|VIRIN:
|210522-N-D0455-466
|Resolution:
|3000x1841
|Size:
|667.97 KB
|Location:
|PT
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Steadfast Defender 2021's Maritime Live Exercise in the vicinity of Lisbon, Portugal [Image 24 of 24]
