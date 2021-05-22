Underway in the Atlantic Ocean, West of Lisbon, on May 22, 2021. Steadfast Defender 2021 is a defensive exercise based on an Article 5 scenario which is designed to deter aggression and respond to crisis if necessary. Petty Officer Spanish Navy Laura Pons Miles/Released. NATO's Steadfast Defender 2021's Maritime Live Exercise is taking place from 20-30 May, 2021 in the vicinity of Lisbon, Portugal.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.22.2021 Date Posted: 05.23.2021 07:19 Photo ID: 6658791 VIRIN: 210522-N-D0455-461 Resolution: 3000x2000 Size: 695.85 KB Location: PT Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Steadfast Defender 2021's Maritime Live Exercise in the vicinity of Lisbon, Portugal [Image 24 of 24], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.