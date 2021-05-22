Standing NATO Maritime Group One (SNMG1) Flagship HMCS Halifax conducts a Replenishment-At-Sea (RAS) with USNS Supply off the coast of Portugal on May 22, 2021 during Exercise Steadfast Defender 21 (STDE21). A RAS is a method of transferring fuel, munitions, and stores from one ship to another while under way so that the receiving ship does not have to leave its designated area of operations to obtain fuel and other provisions ashore. It helps sustain SNMG1 high-intensity training and operations while providing greater overall operational flexibility and endurance to the Task Group. STDE21 is a defensive exercise based on an Article 5 scenario which is designed to deter aggression and respond to crisis if necessary. STDE21’s Maritime Live Exercise is taking place from 20-30 May, 2021 in the waters off Lisbon, Portugal. (NATO photo by Sailor 1st Class Bryan Underwood, Royal Canadian Navy).

