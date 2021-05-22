oUSS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Steams Off the Coast of Iwo To

210522-N-RF825-1108 PHILIPPINE SEA (May 22, 2021) The U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), steams off the coast of Iwo To. Formerly referred to as Iwo Jima, Japan returned to calling it by its pre-war name in 2007. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, as well as the collective maritime interests of its allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jason Tarleton)

