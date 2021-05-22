Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Steams Off the Coast of Iwo To [Image 1 of 6]

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Steams Off the Coast of Iwo To

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    05.22.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Jason Tarleton 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)

    210522-N-RF825-1052 PHILIPPINE SEA (May 22, 2021) The U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), steams off the coast of Iwo To. Formerly referred to as Iwo Jima, Japan returned to calling it by its pre-war name in 2007. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, as well as the collective maritime interests of its allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jason Tarleton)

    Date Taken: 05.22.2021
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Steams Off the Coast of Iwo To [Image 6 of 6], by PO3 Jason Tarleton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CVN 76
    Iwo To
    Aircraft Carrier
    USS Ronald Reagan
    US Navy
    Carrier Air Wing
    CVW-5
    Carrier Strike Group 5

