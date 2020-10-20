Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ABFAN Quiroz Poses on Jordan Bridge [Image 4 of 4]

    ABFAN Quiroz Poses on Jordan Bridge

    PORTSMOUTH, VA, UNITED STATES

    10.20.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Steven Edgar 

    USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77)

    201020-N-LX838-1004 PORTSMOUTH, Va. (Oct. 20, 2020) Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Fuel) Airman Jesus Quiroz, a Sailor assigned to the aircraft carrier USS George H. W. Bush (CVN 77), from Yuma, Arizona, poses on the Jordan Bridge. GHWB is at Norfolk Naval Shipyard undergoing its Docking Planned Incremental Availability. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Steven Edgar)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.20.2020
    Date Posted: 05.22.2021 19:48
    Location: PORTSMOUTH, VA, US 
    Hometown: YUMA, AZ, US
    TAGS

    CVN 77
    aircraft carrier
    US Navy
    GHWB
    Angels on the Jordan Bridge

