ABFAN Quiroz Poses on Jordan Bridge

201020-N-LX838-1003 PORTSMOUTH, Va. (Oct. 20, 2020) Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Fuel) Airman Jesus Quiroz, assigned to the aircraft carrier USS George H. W. Bush (CVN 77), from Yuma, Arizona, poses on the Jordan Bridge. GHWB is at Norfolk Naval Shipyard undergoing its Docking Planned Incremental Availability. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Steven Edgar)

