Sgt. 1st Class Dominic Schroeder, a U.S. Army Reserve Soldier from the 200th Military Police Command, aims and fires an M4A1 carbine at the M4 Reflexive Fire event during the 2021 U.S. Army Reserve Best Warrior/Best Squad Competition at Fort McCoy, Wis., May 22. Approximately 80 Soldiers from across the nation travelled to Fort McCoy to compete in the annually-recurring event running May 19-28. It brings in the best Soldiers and squads from across the U.S. Army Reserve to earn the title of “Best Warrior” and “Best Squad” among their peers. Competitors are evaluated on their individual and teamwork abilities to adapt and overcome challenging scenarios and battle-focused events, which test their technical and tactical abilities under stress and extreme fatigue. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Staff Sgt. Christopher Hernandez/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.22.2021 Date Posted: 05.22.2021 22:03 Photo ID: 6658635 VIRIN: 210522-A-JG268-005 Resolution: 2999x1999 Size: 3.14 MB Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 2021 U.S. Army Reserve Best Warrior Competition – M4 Carbine, Reflexive Fire [Image 5 of 5], by SSG Christopher Hernandez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.