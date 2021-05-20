2021 U.S. Army Reserve Best Warrior Competition - APFT

U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers take the Army Physical Fitness Test (APFT) during the 2021 U.S. Army Reserve Best Warrior/Best Squad Competition at Fort McCoy, Wis., May, 20. Approximately 80 Soldiers from across the nation travelled to Fort McCoy to compete in the annually-recurring event running May 19-28. The competition brings in the best Soldiers and squads from across the U.S. Army Reserve to earn the title of “Best Warrior” and “Best Squad” among their peers. Competitors are evaluated on their individual and teamwork abilities to adapt and overcome challenging scenarios and battle-focused events, which test technical and tactical abilities under stress and extreme fatigue. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Spc. Jamaal Turner Jr.)

