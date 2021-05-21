U.S. Army and Army of the Republic of North Macedonia Soldiers Kick Off Spur Ride

U.S. Army 1st Squadron, 153rd Cavalry Regiment, Florida National Guard and Army of the Republic of North Macedonia 1st Company, 2nd Battalion Soldiers run two miles during day one of the Decisive Strike 21 Spur Ride May 22, 2021 in Krivolak Training area, North Macedonia. The Spur Ride is a two-day training event with a series of physical and mental tests that evaluate the Soldier's skills. Safety first: Soldiers purposefully left off their masks to maintain combat ability. All Soldiers shown tested negative and are fully vaccinated for COVID-19. DEFENDER-Europe 21 is a large-scale U.S. Army-led exercise designed to build readiness and interoperability between the U.S., NATO allies and partner militaries. This year, more than 28,000 multinational forces from 26 nations will conduct nearly simultaneous operations across more than 30 training areas in more than a dozen countries from the Baltics to the strategically important Balkans and Black Sea Region. Follow the latest news and information about DEFENDER-Europe 21, visit www.EuropeAfrica.army.mil/DefenderEurope. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Michael Alexander)

