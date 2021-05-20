USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Flight Operations

PACIFIC OCEAN (May 20, 2021) A CV-22 Osprey with the U.S. Air Force 21st Special Operations Squadron lands on the flight deck of the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6). America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Matthew Cavenaile)

