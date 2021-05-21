Mobility Guardian 21: Super Hercules night flight

U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Morgan Eckert, a pilot assigned to the 41st Airlift Squadron, operates a U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules assigned to the 19th Airlift Wing above Wisconsin, May 21, 2021. Mobility Guardian accelerates change for the Air Force and Air Mobility Command by developing the force and advancing warfighting capabilities to enhance our ability to project the Joint Force and ensure strategic deterrence. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Joseph Pick)

