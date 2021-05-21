Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Mobility Guardian 21: Super Hercules night flight [Image 19 of 22]

    Mobility Guardian 21: Super Hercules night flight

    WI, UNITED STATES

    05.21.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Joseph Pick 

    Air Mobility Command Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Morgan Eckert, left, and U.S. Air Force Maj. Austin Merkel, pilots assigned to the 41st Airlift Squadron, operate a U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules assigned to the 19th Airlift Wing above Wisconsin, May 21, 2021. Mobility Guardian incorporates 100 personnel across the joint force and the robust integration of 18 mobility aircraft, fighters, bombers, special operations forces and field artillery, dispersed in 6 locations simulating geographically-diverse operating locations to conduct all-domain operations against a highly-capable adversary. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Joseph Pick)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.21.2021
    Date Posted: 05.22.2021 03:32
    Photo ID: 6658010
    VIRIN: 210521-F-UQ958-1470
    Resolution: 4632x3082
    Size: 5.41 MB
    Location: WI, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Mobility Guardian 21: Super Hercules night flight [Image 22 of 22], by SSgt Joseph Pick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

