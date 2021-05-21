Mobility Guardian 21: Super Hercules night flight

U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Morgan Eckert, left, and U.S. Air Force Maj. Austin Merkel, pilots assigned to the 41st Airlift Squadron, operate a U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules assigned to the 19th Airlift Wing above Wisconsin, May 21, 2021. Mobility Guardian incorporates 100 personnel across the joint force and the robust integration of 18 mobility aircraft, fighters, bombers, special operations forces and field artillery, dispersed in 6 locations simulating geographically-diverse operating locations to conduct all-domain operations against a highly-capable adversary. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Joseph Pick)

