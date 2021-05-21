Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Mobility Guardian 21: Super Hercules night flight [Image 18 of 22]

    Mobility Guardian 21: Super Hercules night flight

    ALPENA COMBAT READINESS TRAINING CENTER, MI, UNITED STATES

    05.21.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Joseph Pick 

    Air Mobility Command Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Jorge Villarreal, left, and U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Jacob Carpenter, loadmasters assigned to the 41st Airlift Squadron, guide pilots operating a U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules assigned to the 19th Airlift Wing at Alpena Combat Readiness Training Center, Michigan, May 21, 2021. Conducted biennially, Mobility Guardian is the Air Force’s only formal, Total Force, service-level mechanism for assessing and validating capabilities in Rapid Global Mobility missions specified and implied within the 2018 National Defense Strategy. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Joseph Pick)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.21.2021
    Date Posted: 05.22.2021 03:32
    Photo ID: 6658007
    VIRIN: 210521-F-UQ958-1304
    Resolution: 5416x3603
    Size: 7.15 MB
    Location: ALPENA COMBAT READINESS TRAINING CENTER, MI, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Mobility Guardian 21: Super Hercules night flight [Image 22 of 22], by SSgt Joseph Pick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    1CTCS
    AMC
    USAF
    USTRANSCOM
    MG21

