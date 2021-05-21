Mobility Guardian 21: Super Hercules night flight

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Jorge Villarreal, left, and U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Jacob Carpenter, loadmasters assigned to the 41st Airlift Squadron, guide pilots operating a U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules assigned to the 19th Airlift Wing at Alpena Combat Readiness Training Center, Michigan, May 21, 2021. Conducted biennially, Mobility Guardian is the Air Force’s only formal, Total Force, service-level mechanism for assessing and validating capabilities in Rapid Global Mobility missions specified and implied within the 2018 National Defense Strategy. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Joseph Pick)

