    May 2021 training operations on South Post at Fort McCoy [Image 23 of 33]

    May 2021 training operations on South Post at Fort McCoy

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    05.20.2021

    Photo by Scott Sturkol                                                    

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Service members hold training at a range on South Post on May 20, 2021, at Fort McCoy, Wis. Thousands of military members trained at Fort McCoy in 2021 for weekend, extended combat, and institutional training events. Fort McCoy's motto is to be the “Total Force Training Center.” (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

    Date Taken: 05.20.2021
    Date Posted: 05.21.2021 23:32
    Photo ID: 6657933
    VIRIN: 210520-A-OK556-957
    Resolution: 1300x975
    Size: 230.41 KB
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, May 2021 training operations on South Post at Fort McCoy [Image 33 of 33], by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

