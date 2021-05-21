Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    15th MEU Marines, Sailors return from seven-month deployment [Image 2 of 5]

    15th MEU Marines, Sailors return from seven-month deployment

    MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, CA, UNITED STATES

    05.21.2021

    Photo by Cpl. Britany Rowlett 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    U.S. Marines with Alpha Company, Battalion Landing Team 1/4, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, ride in a combat rubber raiding craft after departing the amphibious transport dock ship USS San Diego (LPD 22) at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, May 21, 2021. The 15th MEU, returned from a seven-month deployment to the U.S. 3rd, 5th, 6th, and 7th Fleet areas of operation, serving as a crisis-response force for combatant commanders in the Africa, Central and Indo-Pacific commands. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Britany Rowlett)

