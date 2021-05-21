15th MEU Marines, Sailors return from seven-month deployment

U.S. Marines and Sailors with Alpha Company, Battalion Landing Team 1/4, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, ride in combat rubber raiding craft after departing the amphibious transport dock ship USS San Diego (LPD 22) at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, May 21, 2021. The 15th MEU, embarked aboard Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group, returned from a seven-month deployment to the U.S. 3rd, 5th, 6th, and 7th Fleet areas of operation, serving as a crisis-response force for combatant commanders in the Africa, Central and Indo-Pacific commands. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Britany Rowlett)

