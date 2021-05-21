Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JBLM seeks to improve public safety

    JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, UNITED STATES

    05.21.2021

    I Corps

    Joint Base Lewis-McChord service members who commit specific traffic offenses will now be required to attend traffic school. The implementation of this program, known as Traffic School of the Service Member or “TSOS,” is a garrison directive designed to improve the safety of the JBLM community.

    If a service member receives a traffic citation for any alcohol or drug-related driving offense, reckless driving, or two or more traffic citations within a 12-month period for negligent driving, they will be required to attend TSOS. Service members will also attend if they have been referred to TSOS by their command for on or off-base unsafe driving acts.

    Attendance of the class is the responsibility of individual service members and their leadership, but JBLM’s Department of Emergency Services will also notify units when one of their service members is required to attend the course.

    Failure to complete TSOS will result in the suspension driving privileges on the installation for six months, or until the service member completes traffic school, whichever occurs first. For more information on the program, contact the JBLM Chief of Police at (253) 966-9443.

