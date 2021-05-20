Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Air Assault Training [Image 61 of 67]

    Air Assault Training

    SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, UNITED STATES

    05.20.2021

    Photo by Master Sgt. Andrew Porch 

    25th Infantry Division   

    Soldiers assigned to 25th Infantry Division and U.S. Army Hawaii conduct rappel operations from a UH60 Blackhawk as part of the 25th Inf. Div. Lightning Academy Air Assault training course May 20, 2021. The training was the capstone of the course and gave Soldiers hands-on experience after ten days of training.

    Date Taken: 05.20.2021
    Date Posted: 05.21.2021 18:55
    Location: SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, US 
    soldiers
    Air Assault
    army
    Training
    tropic lightning
    25th infantry divison

