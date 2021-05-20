Soldiers assigned to 25th Infantry Division and U.S. Army Hawaii conduct rappel operations from a UH60 Blackhawk as part of the 25th Inf. Div. Lightning Academy Air Assault training course May 20, 2021. The training was the capstone of the course and gave Soldiers hands-on experience after ten days of training.

Date Taken: 05.20.2021
Location: SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, US