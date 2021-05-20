Soldiers assigned to 25th Infantry Division and U.S. Army Hawaii conduct rappel operations from a UH60 Blackhawk as part of the 25th Inf. Div. Lightning Academy Air Assault training course May 20, 2021. The training was the capstone of the course and gave Soldiers hands-on experience after ten days of training.
|Date Taken:
|05.20.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.21.2021 18:55
|Photo ID:
|6657737
|VIRIN:
|210520-A-EN604-0393
|Resolution:
|4480x6272
|Size:
|3.18 MB
|Location:
|SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Air Assault Training [Image 67 of 67], by MSG Andrew Porch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
