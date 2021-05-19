JTF-Bravo veterinary service vaccinates cattle in Jaguey, El Salvador during Resolute Sentinel 21

U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Juan Tercero, the NCO-in-charge of veterinary service with Joint Task Force-Bravo (JTF-B), Soto Cano Air Base, Honduras, immunizes a cow during a Resolute Sentinel 21 veterinary readiness training exercise in Tamarindo, El Salvador, May 19, 2021. Resolute Sentinel 21 is a training opportunity with real-world benefits to increase JTF-B’s medical and operational readiness while helping Salvadoran farmers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Marleah Cabano)
|Date Taken:
|05.19.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.21.2021 17:10
|Photo ID:
|6657606
|VIRIN:
|210519-F-SI788-1135
|Resolution:
|7561x5079
|Size:
|15.84 MB
|Location:
|TAMARINDO, SV
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
