    JTF-Bravo veterinary service vaccinates cattle in Jaguey, El Salvador during Resolute Sentinel 21 [Image 10 of 13]

    JTF-Bravo veterinary service vaccinates cattle in Jaguey, El Salvador during Resolute Sentinel 21

    TAMARINDO, EL SALVADOR

    05.19.2021

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Marleah Cabano 

    12th Air Force (Air Forces Southern) Public Affairs

    U.S. Army veterinary service members with Joint Task Force-Bravo, Soto Cano Air Base, Honduras, train Salvadoran veterinary students how to immunize cattle during a Resolute Sentinel 21 veterinary readiness training exercise in Tamarindo, El Salvador, May 19, 2021. Members with the veterinary service provided an anthrax immunization, a blackleg immunization, a dewormer and vitamins to 305 cattle over two days. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Marleah Cabano)

    Date Taken: 05.19.2021
    Date Posted: 05.21.2021 17:10
    Photo ID: 6657604
    VIRIN: 210519-F-SI788-1068
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 16.25 MB
    Location: TAMARINDO, SV
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, JTF-Bravo veterinary service vaccinates cattle in Jaguey, El Salvador during Resolute Sentinel 21 [Image 13 of 13], by TSgt Marleah Cabano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

