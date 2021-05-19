U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Juan Tercero, left, the NCO-in-charge of veterinary service with Joint Task Force-Bravo (JTF-B), Soto Cano Air Base, Honduras, trains a Salvadoran veterinary student how to immunize cattle during a Resolute Sentinel 21 veterinary readiness training exercise in Tamarindo, El Salvador, May 19, 2021. Approximately 65 service members deployed to El Salvador to provide joint training and improved readiness of JTF-B civil engineers, medical professionals and support personnel through humanitarian assistance activities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Marleah Cabano)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.19.2021 Date Posted: 05.21.2021 17:08 Photo ID: 6657603 VIRIN: 210519-F-SI788-1053 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 20.79 MB Location: TAMARINDO, SV Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, JTF-Bravo veterinary service vaccinates cattle in Jaguey, El Salvador during Resolute Sentinel 21 [Image 13 of 13], by TSgt Marleah Cabano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.