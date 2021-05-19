U.S. Army veterinary service members with Joint Task Force-Bravo, Soto Cano Air Base, Honduras, train Salvadoran veterinary students how to immunize cattle during a Resolute Sentinel 21 veterinary readiness training exercise in Tamarindo, El Salvador, May 19, 2021. Members with the veterinary service provided an anthrax immunization, a blackleg immunization, a dewormer and vitamins to 305 cattle over two days. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Marleah Cabano)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.19.2021 Date Posted: 05.21.2021 17:08 Photo ID: 6657601 VIRIN: 210519-F-SI788-1112 Resolution: 6016x4016 Size: 12.21 MB Location: TAMARINDO, SV Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, JTF-Bravo veterinary service vaccinates cattle in Jaguey, El Salvador during Resolute Sentinel 21 [Image 13 of 13], by TSgt Marleah Cabano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.