U.S. Army Cpl. Todd Caputo, left, a biomed specialist with Joint Task Force-Bravo (JTF-B), Soto Cano Air Base, Honduras, and U.S. Army Sgt. First Class Lionel Williams, the battle NCO-in-charge with JTF-B, prepare medication for cattle during a Resolute Sentinel 21 veterinary readiness training exercise in Tamarindo, El Salvador, May 19, 2021. Members with the veterinary service provided an anthrax immunization, a blackleg immunization, a dewormer and vitamins to 305 cattle over two days. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Marleah Cabano)
|Date Taken:
|05.19.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.21.2021 17:08
|Photo ID:
|6657598
|VIRIN:
|210519-F-SI788-1022
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|19.91 MB
|Location:
|TAMARINDO, SV
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, JTF-Bravo veterinary service vaccinates cattle in Jaguey, El Salvador during Resolute Sentinel 21 [Image 13 of 13], by TSgt Marleah Cabano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
