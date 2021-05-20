NCNG Artillery Unit First to Receive New M109A7 Paladin

Soldiers with the North Carolina National Guard’s 1st Battalion, 113th Field Artillery Regiment, fire newly fielded M109A7 Self-Propelled Howitzer Systems at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, May 20, 2021. The battalion is the first National Guard unit to receive the new Artillery. (U.S. Army Photo by Staff Sgt. Mary Junell)

