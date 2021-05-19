Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Dover AFB Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month Profiles

    Dover AFB Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month Profiles

    DOVER, DE, UNITED STATES

    05.19.2021

    Photo by Mauricio Campino 

    436th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Master Sgt. Ryan Vanterpool, 436th Security Forces Squadron first sergeant, holds a portrait of his parents at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, May 19, 2021. Vanterpool is a third-generation Airman who was born and raised in Hawaii and lived there until joining the Air Force in 2000. “What I enjoy sharing the most about my Hawaiian culture is food, laughter and people. As a first sergeant, it’s my job to take care of people. Food and laughter play a big role in that.” (U.S. Air Force photo by Mauricio Campino)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.19.2021
    Date Posted: 05.21.2021 12:41
    Photo ID: 6656991
    VIRIN: 210519-F-DA916-1027
    Resolution: 2400x3000
    Size: 670.88 KB
    Location: DOVER, DE, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Dover AFB Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month Profiles, by Mauricio Campino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Dover AFB
    U.S. Air Force
    Dover Air Force Base
    Team Dover

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT