Master Sgt. Ryan Vanterpool, 436th Security Forces Squadron first sergeant, holds a portrait of his parents at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, May 19, 2021. Vanterpool is a third-generation Airman who was born and raised in Hawaii and lived there until joining the Air Force in 2000. “What I enjoy sharing the most about my Hawaiian culture is food, laughter and people. As a first sergeant, it’s my job to take care of people. Food and laughter play a big role in that.” (U.S. Air Force photo by Mauricio Campino)
|Date Taken:
|05.19.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.21.2021 12:41
|Photo ID:
|6656991
|VIRIN:
|210519-F-DA916-1027
|Resolution:
|2400x3000
|Size:
|670.88 KB
|Location:
|DOVER, DE, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Dover AFB Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month Profiles, by Mauricio Campino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT