Dover AFB Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month Profiles

Master Sgt. Ryan Vanterpool, 436th Security Forces Squadron first sergeant, holds a portrait of his parents at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, May 19, 2021. Vanterpool is a third-generation Airman who was born and raised in Hawaii and lived there until joining the Air Force in 2000. “What I enjoy sharing the most about my Hawaiian culture is food, laughter and people. As a first sergeant, it’s my job to take care of people. Food and laughter play a big role in that.” (U.S. Air Force photo by Mauricio Campino)

