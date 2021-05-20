Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Minnesota National Guard breaks ground on new facilities in New Ulm [Image 2 of 5]

    Minnesota National Guard breaks ground on new facilities in New Ulm

    NEW ULM, MN, UNITED STATES

    05.20.2021

    Photo by Master Sgt. Blair Heusdens 

    Minnesota National Guard

    The Minnesota National Guard broke ground on a nearly $30 million construction project, May 20, 2021, in New Ulm, Minnesota, to build a new FIeld Maintenance Shop and a new Readiness Center over the next four years. (Minnesota National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Blair Heusdens)

    Date Taken: 05.20.2021
    Date Posted: 05.21.2021 12:46
    Photo ID: 6656972
    VIRIN: 210520-Z-ZC950-0008
    Resolution: 3600x5408
    Size: 1.62 MB
    Location: NEW ULM, MN, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Minnesota National Guard breaks ground on new facilities in New Ulm [Image 5 of 5], by MSG Blair Heusdens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Minnesota National Guard breaks ground on new facilities in New Ulm

    readiness center
    groundbreaking
    maintenance
    Minnesota National Guard
    New Ulm

