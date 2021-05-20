The Minnesota National Guard broke ground on a nearly $30 million construction project, May 20, 2021, in New Ulm, Minnesota, to build a new FIeld Maintenance Shop and a new Readiness Center over the next four years. (Minnesota National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Blair Heusdens)
|Date Taken:
|05.20.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.21.2021 12:46
|Photo ID:
|6656972
|VIRIN:
|210520-Z-ZC950-0008
|Resolution:
|3600x5408
|Size:
|1.62 MB
|Location:
|NEW ULM, MN, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Minnesota National Guard breaks ground on new facilities in New Ulm [Image 5 of 5], by MSG Blair Heusdens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Minnesota National Guard breaks ground on new facilities in New Ulm
