Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    380th ECS brings radio communcations to the flight line [Image 4 of 6]

    380th ECS brings radio communcations to the flight line

    AL DHAFRA AIR BASE, ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

    05.19.2021

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Michelle Alvarez 

    380th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Kelby Ramsey, 380th Expeditionary Communications Squadron radio frequency transmission technician, lays inner-duct while installing base stations and antennas at Al Dhafra Air Base, United Arab Emirates, May 20, 2021. The installation will enhance the maintainers’ ability to communicate along the flight line. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Michelle Y. Alvarez)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.19.2021
    Date Posted: 05.21.2021 07:07
    Photo ID: 6656322
    VIRIN: 210519-Z-KL947-1047
    Resolution: 2398x3593
    Size: 3.66 MB
    Location: AL DHAFRA AIR BASE, ABU DHABI, AE
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 380th ECS brings radio communcations to the flight line [Image 6 of 6], by TSgt Michelle Alvarez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    380th ECS brings radio communcations to the flight line
    380th ECS brings radio communcations to the flight line
    380th ECS brings radio communcations to the flight line
    380th ECS brings radio communcations to the flight line
    380th ECS brings radio communcations to the flight line
    380th ECS brings radio communcations to the flight line

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    380th AEW
    AFCENT
    ADAB
    380th ECS
    Al Dhafra Air Base

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT