    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS America steams into the sunset

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    05.19.2021

    Photo by Seaman Matthew Cavenaile  

    USS America (LHA 6)   

    PACIFIC OCEAN (May 19, 2021) USS America (LHA 6), the Navy's only forward-deployed amphibious assault ship, steams in the evening hours off the coast of Japan as Sailors admire the sunset from the flight deck, while an MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter from Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 25 is chained-down for the night. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Matthew Cavenaile)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.19.2021
    Date Posted: 05.21.2021 05:52
    Photo ID: 6656291
    VIRIN: 210519-N-IO312-1001
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS America steams into the sunset, by SN Matthew Cavenaile, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    sunset
    forward-deployed
    MH-60S Sea Hawk
    flight deck
    USS America
    Indo-Pacific

