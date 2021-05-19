PACIFIC OCEAN (May 19, 2021) USS America (LHA 6), the Navy's only forward-deployed amphibious assault ship, steams in the evening hours off the coast of Japan as Sailors admire the sunset from the flight deck, while an MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter from Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 25 is chained-down for the night. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Matthew Cavenaile)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.19.2021 Date Posted: 05.21.2021 05:52 Photo ID: 6656291 VIRIN: 210519-N-IO312-1001 Resolution: 5022x3348 Size: 803.32 KB Location: PACIFIC OCEAN Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS America steams into the sunset, by SN Matthew Cavenaile, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.