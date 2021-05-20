210520-N-QI061-0237



BRITISH ISLES (May 20, 2021) Sailors lower the national ensign aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Paul Ignatius (DDG 117) during exercise At-Sea Demo/Formidable Shield, May 20, 2021. Exercise At-Sea Demo/Formidable Shield, conducted by Naval Striking and Support Forces NATO on behalf of U.S. Sixth Fleet, is a live-fire integrated air and missile defense (IAMD) exercise that improves Allied interoperability using NATO command and control reporting structures. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Nathan T. Beard/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.20.2021 Date Posted: 05.21.2021 05:59 Photo ID: 6656280 VIRIN: 210520-N-QI061-0237 Resolution: 5801x3873 Size: 1.34 MB Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Paul Ignatius (DDG 117) - At-Sea Demo/Formidable Shield 2021 [Image 9 of 9], by PO2 Nathan Beard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.