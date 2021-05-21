CFAY Multicultural Committee hosts Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month celebration

YOKOSUKA, Japan, (May 21, 2021) — Culinary Specialist 3rd Class Vans Saret, assigned to Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka’s (CFAY) Unaccompanied Housing department, serves lumpia, a traditional Filipino dish, to Command Master Chief Derek Mullenhour, CFAY’s Command Master Chief, during an Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month celebration event hosted by CFAY’s Multicultural Committee. The event recognized and honored the contributions of Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders to the U.S. through dishes rooted in their heritage. For more than 75 years, CFAY has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services in support of the U.S. 7th Fleet’s forward-deployed naval forces, tenant commands, and thousands of military and civilian personnel and their families. (U.S. Navy photo by Ryo Isobe)

