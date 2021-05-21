Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CFAY Multicultural Committee hosts Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month celebration [Image 2 of 4]

    CFAY Multicultural Committee hosts Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month celebration

    YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    05.21.2021

    Photo by Ryo Isobe 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka

    YOKOSUKA, Japan, (May 21, 2021) — Fire Controlman (AEGIS) 1st Class Stephen Osieczonek, president of Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka’s (CFAY) Multicultural Committee, serves lu rou fan, a Taiwanese dish, to Capt. Rich Jarrett, CFAY’s commanding officer, during an Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month celebration event. The event recognized and honored the contributions of Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders to the U.S. through dishes rooted in their heritage. For more than 75 years, CFAY has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services in support of the U.S. 7th Fleet’s forward-deployed naval forces, tenant commands, and thousands of military and civilian personnel and their families. (U.S. Navy photo by Ryo Isobe)

